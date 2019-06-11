|
|
|
van[nbsp]BREDA, Johanna Elisabeth Clasina. Passed away peacefully at Papakura Private Hospital, on the 9th June 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jacobus, adored Mum of Monica, Hennie, Lisette and their families. In memory of Johanna, donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Auckland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Johanna will be held at the Pukekohe Reformed Church, Cnr of Victoria and Seddon Sts, Pukekohe on Friday 14th June at 11.00 am followed by burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More