JEKEL, Johan Herman (Joop). Sadly passed away 26 September 2019 at home, Melbourne Australia, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of the late Christina (Tini) Father and Father in law of Dianna and Stephen Darling, Lilian and Roy Johnson. Treasured Opa to Michelle, Chris, Aleesha, Carlos, Lisa, Steven, Mathew, Helena, Ahmed and Michael. Great Opa Joop to Kayleigh, Adelaide, Logan, Aria, Paige and Riley. Funeral notice later. Communications to Dianna Darling 0211163550
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019