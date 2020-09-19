|
ANKERSMIT, Johan Gerard. 21 November 1927 - 18 September 2020. Passed away peacefully, aged 92. Beloved and loving husband of Thea. Proud father of Yon, Caroline, Hans, Michael. Fun loving and respected grandfather of Kelly, Cameron, Luke, Nicola, Jonathan, Thomas, David, Tim, Rachel, and great grandfather of Joseph, Connor, Henry. Welcoming of family partners Andrea (deceased), Clive, Dean, Matt, Dave, Caley, Marissa, Lauren, and Sean. "With gratitude to the caring staff at Cornwall Park Hospital." A private family funeral will be held to farewell Gerard, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020