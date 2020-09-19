Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Johan ANKERSMIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johan Gerard ANKERSMIT


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Johan Gerard ANKERSMIT Notice
ANKERSMIT, Johan Gerard. 21 November 1927 - 18 September 2020. Passed away peacefully, aged 92. Beloved and loving husband of Thea. Proud father of Yon, Caroline, Hans, Michael. Fun loving and respected grandfather of Kelly, Cameron, Luke, Nicola, Jonathan, Thomas, David, Tim, Rachel, and great grandfather of Joseph, Connor, Henry. Welcoming of family partners Andrea (deceased), Clive, Dean, Matt, Dave, Caley, Marissa, Lauren, and Sean. "With gratitude to the caring staff at Cornwall Park Hospital." A private family funeral will be held to farewell Gerard, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -