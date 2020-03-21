Home

Joffre Gerald CARTER

Joffre Gerald CARTER
CARTER, Joffre Gerald. Died peacefully at home on 17 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Rose (Fitzgerald-Carter). Beloved father of Danielle, James, Caitlin and Jack and Grandfather to Cara and Ben. Loved son of William (Bill) and Olive (Pola) Carter. Much loved son in law to Moira and Jack Fitzgerald. He will be sadly missed. Messages to the Carter family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A memorial service to be announced in the near future.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
