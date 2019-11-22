|
CARMAN, Joel Mark. On October 23, 2019; aged 39 suddenly passed away at his home in Australia. Much loved son of Philip Robert Carman and Stephenie Carman. Cherished brother of Hayley and partner Karl. Dearly loved Uncle of Jack and Olivia. Survived by loved son Cody, nephew of Neil, Raewyn, Beth and Howard and cousin of Becky, Anna, Emma, Tracey and Vicki. Resting in peace back in New Zealand. The kindest of souls who saw the good in all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 22, 2019