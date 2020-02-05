Home

Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Jock Gordon Simcox McRAE

McRAE, Jock Gordon Simcox. Peacefully in Tairua, with his wife and best friend Robyn, and their devoted fur baby Kayla beside him. Loved Dad of Kerri and Brendan, Trudi, Rod and Stephanie. Extra special Poppa of Greg, Molly, Abby, Maggie, Callum, Matthew, Meredith and Samuel. "Dad, your guiding hand on our shoulders will remain there forever". A Celebration of Jock's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Friday 7th February at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Community Care Rural or donations may be left at the service. "Go well and rest easy our true Gentleman." Messages: [email protected] nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
