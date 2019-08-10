|
MORRIS, Jocelyne Marguerite. Passed away peacefully Tuesday 6 August 2019 in her own home. Dearly-loved wife of the late Harold; loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Ann, Eugene and Yeen, Jacqueline and Paul, Gregory and Sharon, Laurence, Yvonne, Angela and the late Victor; loved Nana of Mercedes, Michael and Araluen, Daniel and Leigh, Andrew and Kelly, Katherine and James, Yu-an, Rachelle and Matt, Lisa, Annabel; Great-Nana of Eden, Theo, Max, Ozzy Theo, Bellamia, and Charlotte. Many thanks to St John Paramedics, Auckland Hospital, and Mercy Hospice. A Requiem Mass for Jocelyne will be celebrated at St Joseph and St Therese Catholic Church, Montrose St, Point Chevalier on Tuesday 13 August 2019 at 10.30am. Please wear bright colours. Communications with family by phone 09 8466285 or funeral home. Mum will always be remembered ? Rest in Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019