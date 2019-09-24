|
|
|
HARMAN, Jocelyn Yvonne (Jo) (nee Winchester). Passed away peacefully on 23 September, 2019, aged 87. Much loved mother of Michael, Alexandra and Jeremy. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Emma, Alex, Lewis, Drew, Lucy, Ben, Diesel, Beau and Tilly. A memorial service to celebrate Jo's life will be held at the Powley Village Chapel, 135 Connell Street, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland on Thursday, 26 September at 12.30 pm. All communications to the Harman family, c/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019