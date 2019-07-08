|
GLADWELL, Jocelyn Ysobel (Jo) (nee Lees). Born September 1, 1922. Died peacefully on July 5, 2019 in her 97th year. She was cared for with dignity and love by the staff at Bert Sutcliffe Resthome. Beloved wife of Jack, mother of Richard, Hugh and Christine, mother-in-law of Lesley, Dorothy and Dan. Devoted grandmother to David, Sophie, Jonathan, Lowry, Kylie, Ben, Jason, Melanie and Alice. Great-grandmother to Sylvie, Zoe, Marlow, Oscar, Mila, Jack, Rafferty, Patrick (and one more to come). A funeral to celebrate Jo's exceptional life will be held at the Wakatere Boating Club, Narrow Neck Beach, Narrow Neck, Auckland at 2pm on Thursday, 11 July 2019. Now she will be sailing away with Jack. She lived for those she loved (and the America's Cup).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019