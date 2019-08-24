Home

Jocelyn Stella (nee Furniss) (Lal) MARTIN

MARTIN, Jocelyn Stella (Lal) (nee Furniss). Born October 15, 1919. Passed away on August 15, 2019. Loved wife of the late Warren (Marty), loved mother of Pru Broughton and Deborah Martin. Loved Grandmother of Melanie, Tania and the late Robert Broughton and Myles and Alistair Arkell, Great Grandmother of 10. Respecting Lal's wishes a funeral service has been held, she is buried at the Ahuroa Cemetery. Lal died 2 months short of her 100th birthday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
