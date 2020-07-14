|
EDWARDS, Jocelyn Rachel (Joce) (nee Collier). Our beautiful Mum/Wife/Meme Joce passed away Friday 10th July 2020. She had a nice last day surrounded by her family listening to stories and music. We will miss her so much but are glad she is out of pain and at peace. A celebration of Mum's life will be held on Friday 17th July 2020 at St John the Baptist Church (87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay) at 11am. This is a celebration of her life and she loved bright colours, so wear something that makes you happy. Thank you all so much for your support through this time. Jeff, Kendall, Mark, Tanner, Tyson, Julie, Ryder, Afie (Brooklyn), Blake and Scoota. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate a donation to Hospice North Shore.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020