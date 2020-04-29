Home

Jocelyn Murray (Whyte) RAYMOND

RAYMOND, Jocelyn Murray, (nee Whyte). Jocelyn passed away after a short illness on Saturday, 25th April 2020. Aged 81 years. Beloved mother and mother in law to Neil and Karen, Bryan and Frances, Keith, Julz and James. Special friend to Ilonca and Ken. Loving Nana to Alicia and Bernard, Jeremy and Abbe, Thomas, James and Sophie, Natty and Zander, Max and Gemma. great nana to Pippa, Millie and Rosie. "The Lord was Jocelyn's shepherd. Her peace and total joy. She will dwell forever in His Love". Due to the current circumstances a family graveside service will be held and a memorial service will be planned, at a later date, to celebrate Jocelyn's life. All communications c/- the Raymond family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
