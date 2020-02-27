Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Jocelyn Mary (Joc) BENNETT

Jocelyn Mary (Joc) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Jocelyn Mary (Joc). On Wednesday 26th February 2020 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of Mick (Charles) and loved mother and mother-in-law of Jude and Doug Priest, Lynda Palfrey and Monte Wells, and Karen and Alan McKinney. Beloved nana and great-nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A treasured friend to many. A celebration Joc's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, the 29th of February 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jmbennett2602 All communication to the Bennett family, c/- P.O. Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
