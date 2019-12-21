Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Worley family home
Bethells Beach
WORLEY, Jocelyn Louisa (nee Bethell). Passed away Tuesday 17th December, aged 92. Wife of the late Peter; mum of Steve, Paul, Kathy, and the late John and Michael; mum-in-law to Jane, Joanne, Kent, Meg; Omar to grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; aunty and adopted mum to many; friend and inspiration to just about everyone that came into her life. A fiercely independent person, much loved and missed. Jocelyn will have a private cremation with her immediate family. We will have a memorial/wake to remember this wonderful lady on Saturday, 18th January, 2020, at the Worley family home, at Bethells Beach. The service will start promptly at 2:00 p.m. Please bring an anecdote or two to share, and also finger food and a bottle of your favourite tipple would be welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
