Jocelyn Lesley (nee Ferrier) (Jocelyn) FANNIN


1938 - 2020
FANNIN, Jocelyn Lesley (Jocelyn) (nee Ferrier). Born December 26, 1938. Passed away on October 2, 2020. Passed peacefully in North Shore Hospital surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell Fannin. Loving mother to Nigel and Tony (Anthony) Fannin. Beloved grandmother to Liam, Abby and Emma Fannin. Much loved sister to Colin Ferrier, Margaret Benge and Lynley Hopkirk (deceased). A memorial celebration to be held 28th November in the Fielding area - location to be advised. Contact Nigel 0274510031 for details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
