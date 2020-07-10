|
|
|
SINCLAIR, Jocelyn Isobel (Joy). Born November 21, 1937. Passed away on July 08, 2020. Beloved wife of Don. Mother of Michael, June, Jocelyn and the late David. Mother in law to Lynn, the late Arthur, Grant and Helen. Stepmother of James, Steven, and the late Jason. Sister of Ross and the late John, Sister in law of Paddy. Special mate to Jess. Gran of 17 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff of ward 10 for the special care you all gave to Joy. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at Manuakau Memorial Gardens at 1.00pm Saturday 11 July.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2020