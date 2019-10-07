Home

Jocelyn FRANKLIN

Jocelyn FRANKLIN Notice
FRANKLIN, Jocelyn. On October 3, 2019 peacefully at St Joseph's Home, Herne Bay aged 93 years. Loved and respected by all in the Catholic Diocese and loved by all her family and friends. "May she rest in peace." Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 43 Wyndham Street, City on Saturday October 12 at 10.30am. The Funeral then leaving for the Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Rosary and Vigil Prayers at St. Joseph's Home Chapel, Little Sisters of the Poor, 9 Tweed Street, Herne Bay on Friday evening at 7.30pm. All communications to the Franklin Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
