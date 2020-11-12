|
MAITLAND, Jocelyn Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at home, just as she wanted, on 11th November 2020, aged 77. Cherished wife and best friend of Ron (deceased). Loved mother of Louise and Stephanie, mother in law of Neil Riddell and proud nana of Sarah and Amy. A service will be held at Grange Manor, Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Saturday 14th November at 10.30am. Forever in our hearts and remembered with love. We sincerely thank Dr Reddy and staff at the Lynfield Medical Clinic for their care of Mum. All communications to PO Box 48105 Blockhouse Bay Auckland 0644.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020