Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Davis Funeral Services - Grange Manor
400 Dominion Road
Mount Eden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jocelyn MAITLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jocelyn Elizabeth MAITLAND

Add a Memory
Jocelyn Elizabeth MAITLAND Notice
MAITLAND, Jocelyn Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at home, just as she wanted, on 11th November 2020, aged 77. Cherished wife and best friend of Ron (deceased). Loved mother of Louise and Stephanie, mother in law of Neil Riddell and proud nana of Sarah and Amy. A service will be held at Grange Manor, Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Saturday 14th November at 10.30am. Forever in our hearts and remembered with love. We sincerely thank Dr Reddy and staff at the Lynfield Medical Clinic for their care of Mum. All communications to PO Box 48105 Blockhouse Bay Auckland 0644.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jocelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -