WATERHOUSE, Jocelyn Edith (Joss). Passed away on Thursday 14th May 2020, aged 72 years, brave and dignified to the end. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Vanessa and Mark, Philip and Tracey, Nick and Becky. Treasured Nana of Mitchell, Dylan, Corbin and Ella. A special sister and sister-in-law to Dawn and John, Alec and Robyn, Suzie and Duncan. Jocelyn's family would sincerely like to thank the staff of Lake Taupo Hospice, Taupo Hospital and St John's Wood Rest Home for their genuine care and support. A private family farewell and burial has been held at Taupo Cemetery, however a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Waterhouse Family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020