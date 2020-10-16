|
HAYTER, Jocelyn Beth (Beth). It is with heavy hearts we share the sad news of the passing of our dearest Mother Beth, from Milford age 80years, on Tuesday 13th October, after a short courageous battle to cancer. She has left behind a loving husband Fredrick Hayter and her children Wendy, Jo, Andrew and late son Richard, beloved nana to William and Emilie and extended family. A celebration of her life will take place at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany 12.30pm on Tuesday 20th October 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020