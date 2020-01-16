|
FULLERTON-SMITH, Jocelyn Berris. Died peacefully at Grace Joel on 13 January 202 with her family, aged 90 years. Dearly beloved wife of Ned (deceased). Loved mother of Richard, Alexandra, Piers (deceased) and Katy (deceased). Adoring grandmother of William, Thomas and James, and great grandmother of Isabelle. Loving mother-in-law of John and grandmother-in-law of Laura and Claire. A service for Jocelyn will be held at 10am on Friday 17 January at St Thomas Anglican Church, 368 Kohimararama Rd, Kohimarama. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmy.org.nz would be appreciated. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020