WHITTLE, Jocelyn Barbara (Jo). Peacefully on Friday 8 May 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Graham. Mother and mother-in-law of Brett, Scott and Pauline, Leanne (deceased), Angela and Lee, Glenice, Christine (deceased). Cherished nana of Morgan, Courtney and Chloe. Garry and Mina, Kyle and Sarah, Joshua and Shannon. Grana of Tukotahi, Sophie, Emile, and Anahera. Heartfelt thanks for the great work by St John Ambulance and the staff at Middlemore Hospital. "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand". Due to the current situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020