KOAT, Joannus Petrus Hendrikus (Koot) (Jack). 260122013, Korps Mariniers, Netherlands. Of Feilding (formerly of Levin and Berkel in Rodenrijs, Holland). On October 29, 2019 surrounded by family at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 93 years. Loving husband of the late Toni, and the late Afra Praat, much loved father and father-in-law of Gerald and Pam, Diana and Richard Wilks, Jackie Davidson, the late Alan Davidson, Andrew and Tracey, much loved Opa of Leith, Timothy, Richard, Sarah, George, Antonia, John, Garth, Alisha, Samuel, Joanna, and Jennifer, loved great Opa of eight Great Grandchildren, loved stepfather and Opa to the Praat Family. RIP. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Corner Derby and Monmouth Streets, Feilding on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 12 noon, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at St Brigid's Catholic Church, on Friday November 1, 2019 at 7pm. Donations to Manawatu Deaf Society, PO Box 1975, Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for their care of Jack. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019