THORNTON, Joanne (nee Elliott). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on 30th January, 2020. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Ted. Loved step- Mum of Zak and KJ, Ben and Claire, Kane and Shannon (deceased), Rhys and Becs. Dearly loved Nana of Luke, Riley, Austin, Kaitlyn and Leo. Adored daughter of the late Ron and Margaret Elliott, and much loved sister of Sue and Tony, Roz and Kevin, Gail and Tony. Awesome Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. 'There is a place in my heart that is yours alone. A part of my life that no-one else can own. Tears in my eyes will wipe away, but the love in my heart is there to stay. Now you are peacefully sleeping away from all your pain, but the love in our hearts will always remain'. A Celebration will be held at The Mercury Bay Club, 69 Cook Drive, Whitianga, on Wednesday 5th February at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Please send no flowers, but donations welcome to The Mercury Bay Cancer Support Trust, and may be left at the service or posted to: 24 Albert St, Whitianga, 3510. Special thanks to Sheridan and the wonderful team at Auckland Oncology.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020