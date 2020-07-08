|
|
|
ESPLIN, Joanne Mary (Jo). With great sadness we announce Jo passed away at home, Auckland. Dearly loved daughter of the late late Bill and June Esplin. Loved niece and cousin of the the Cootes and Esplin families. Very special friend to many. 'Will be sadly missed.' Jo will be farewelled in Auckland at All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Friday 10 July 2020 at 12pm. A service to remember Jo will be held in the Esplin Room, Gore Town and Country Club, on Saturday July 18 2020 at 11.30am. Following the service Jo's ashes will be interred with her parents at Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages C/- 3 Surrey Street Gore 9710.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020