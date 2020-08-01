|
ROWE, Joanne Haruko (nee Suzuki). Joanne passed away peacefully on the 18th July 2020 aged 90 years, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil Rowe, loved daughter in law of the late Emily and Eric Rowe, dearest mother of Sharon, Lianne and Mark and mother in law of Paul Robinson. Much loved grandma to Natalie and Sophie and nana Joanne to her great grandchildren Lily, Emilia and Stella. Much loved aunty and sister in law to all the Rowe family. Dearly loved older sister of Setsuko, her late brothers Mosaburo, Kiyoshi, Taro, Katsuhiko and sister in law of Kiyoko and Kayoko, loved aunty of Mayumi, Keiko, Akiko and all other relatives in Japan. Dearly loved friend and dance partner of Pat. Our grateful thanks to Anne Maree Court staff for the several years of kindness and care Joanne received during her stay. A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland on 7th August 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020