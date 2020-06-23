|
MCNAMARA, Joanne Claire. On 20th June 2020 Joanne peacefully left us surrounded by her loving family, aged 56 years. Much loved partner of Des Harris, much loved Mum of Katie, Stevie and Rose. Dearly loved sister of Gillian, Peter and the late Ross. Memories of the great times will last forever. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Auckland hospital. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday 27th June 2020 at 12.30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020