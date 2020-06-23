Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne MCNAMARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Claire MCNAMARA

Add a Memory
Joanne Claire MCNAMARA Notice
MCNAMARA, Joanne Claire. On 20th June 2020 Joanne peacefully left us surrounded by her loving family, aged 56 years. Much loved partner of Des Harris, much loved Mum of Katie, Stevie and Rose. Dearly loved sister of Gillian, Peter and the late Ross. Memories of the great times will last forever. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Auckland hospital. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday 27th June 2020 at 12.30 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -