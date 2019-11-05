|
|
|
JEFFERIES, Joanna (nee Marsh). Passed 9 long years ago 5th November 2010. Our beautiful best friend, Mum, and Nanny J. Holding hands together forever, with our best friend, her husband, our strong Dad and Koro Alan, our tuāhine and teina Closki, mis hijos Peace Agua y Estreilla, since Easter this year. Kua hinga ngā totora nui o tā mātou manawa. We are so proud of you both. Best Mum and Nanny any one could ever have. Arohanui Jonus and Alesha, Chayse, Reegan, Rilee Jo. Roseanne. Te Pua- ?-Wai and Nathan. Nelson and Rangimaewa. We miss you today and always, Arohamaha, we hold on together kaua mātou xxxxx xxx xx e wareware i a koutou mo ake tonu ake xxxxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019