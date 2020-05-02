|
WRATHER, Joan. Passed away peacefully with her niece by her side on 27th April 2020. Late of Weymouth, Auckland. Loved sister of the late Betty, David, Barry and Peter Beloved Daughter of the late Harry and Nellie Wrather. Much loved Aunty of Kathy, Karen, Linda, Melanie, Emma, Jane and the late Richard. God Mother to Diana. Rest Peacefully Aunty Joan, now with all of your family where you can tend to your garden forever. A memorial service will be held for Joan in Auckland NZ . All communication to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020