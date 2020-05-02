Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Auckland NZ
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan WRATHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan WRATHER

Add a Memory
Joan WRATHER Notice
WRATHER, Joan. Passed away peacefully with her niece by her side on 27th April 2020. Late of Weymouth, Auckland. Loved sister of the late Betty, David, Barry and Peter Beloved Daughter of the late Harry and Nellie Wrather. Much loved Aunty of Kathy, Karen, Linda, Melanie, Emma, Jane and the late Richard. God Mother to Diana. Rest Peacefully Aunty Joan, now with all of your family where you can tend to your garden forever. A memorial service will be held for Joan in Auckland NZ . All communication to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -