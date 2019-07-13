Home

Joan (Clark) WINTERBURN

Joan (Clark) WINTERBURN Notice
WINTERBURN, Joan (nee Clark). Passed away at Thames Hospital, on 6th July, 2019; in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Stan, mother of Ross and Colin, and mother-in-law of Julie. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Tairua Residential Care and Thames Hospital, for your wonderful care and support. A Memorial Service will be held at the Pauanui Community Church, 20 Centreway, Pauanui, on Thursday 18th July at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice NZ would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
