WILLIAMS, Joan Valerie Ella (nee Salisbury). Aged 80. On Friday 7 June 2019 our loving mother took her final boarding call. Much loved mother of Nathan, Julie and Thomas, and Wendy. Sister to Howard and Joan, Ron and Dulcie, Les and Ursula, Phil and Florence, Faye and Bill. Loved member of the Central Free Wheelers. Pilot of Rosella. A big thanks to the wonderful caring team at the Vincentian Home and Hospital. A celebration of Joan's life in Island Bay, Wellington. Saturday15 June. Communication to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
