TIMS, Joan (nee Ferriman). Passed away at home on 28th May 2020, aged 99. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Cherished Mother of Gavin and Tori (Canada), Annette (Vanuatu), Jeff, Warren and Lorraine, Yvonne and Skin Thompson. Much loved Nana Joan of Robyn, Colleen, Katrina, Natalia, Carly, Jodi, Hayley, and Shanae. Great Nana to Jacob, Summer, Bayley, and Zakk. Huge thanks to Joan's wonderful carers and the team at Te Ata. "A special gentle lady and an inspiration to us all." A Funeral Service will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 4th June 2020 at 12noon followed by burial at the Te Awamutu RSA Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed, link will be available by request to [email protected] co.nz All communications to the Tims family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020