GILBERT, Joan Susan (nee Evans). WAAF 480430 W/OP RAF Signals, WW2. Peacefully in her sleep on 31st August 2020 in her 100th year. "Only Forever Darling" war bride of the late John, devoted mother of the late John and the late Peter and mother in law to Vin. Treasured Nana of Kathryn, Anne, Emma, John, Jen and Sarah and Super Nana to her 16 beautiful great grandchildren. Service to be held at Kohimarama Presbyterian Church, 34 Kohimarama Road, at 1pm on Saturday, 5th September.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2020