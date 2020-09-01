Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kohimarama Presbyterian Church
34 Kohimarama Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan GILBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Susan (Evans) GILBERT

Add a Memory
Joan Susan (Evans) GILBERT Notice
GILBERT, Joan Susan (nee Evans). WAAF 480430 W/OP RAF Signals, WW2. Peacefully in her sleep on 31st August 2020 in her 100th year. "Only Forever Darling" war bride of the late John, devoted mother of the late John and the late Peter and mother in law to Vin. Treasured Nana of Kathryn, Anne, Emma, John, Jen and Sarah and Super Nana to her 16 beautiful great grandchildren. Service to be held at Kohimarama Presbyterian Church, 34 Kohimarama Road, at 1pm on Saturday, 5th September.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -