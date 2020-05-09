Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan SNELLGROVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan SNELLGROVE

Add a Memory
Joan SNELLGROVE Notice
SNELLGROVE, Joan. On May 6 2020 at CHT Onewa Resthome, Birkenhead, suddenly but peacefully. Aged 94. Loving wife of the late Eric, devoted mother of Pauline and Roger, mother in law of Ian. Dearly loved Grandma of JoAnne and Grant, Tony and Lindsay, Kerry and Matt, and Great Grandma of Nathaniel and Sebastian, Greta and Libby, Tristan, Joey and Eden. We will miss your cheeky smile, words of wisdom and chocolate treats. A private cremation is to be held. All communication to Pauline at 0276665035.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -