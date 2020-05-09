|
SNELLGROVE, Joan. On May 6 2020 at CHT Onewa Resthome, Birkenhead, suddenly but peacefully. Aged 94. Loving wife of the late Eric, devoted mother of Pauline and Roger, mother in law of Ian. Dearly loved Grandma of JoAnne and Grant, Tony and Lindsay, Kerry and Matt, and Great Grandma of Nathaniel and Sebastian, Greta and Libby, Tristan, Joey and Eden. We will miss your cheeky smile, words of wisdom and chocolate treats. A private cremation is to be held. All communication to Pauline at 0276665035.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020