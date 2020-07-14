|
BLACKBURN, Joan Selwyn. Passed away Friday 10th July 2020, aged 91 . Wife of Ivan (deceased) and partner of Bruce Johnston (deceased). Loving mother of Graeme (USA) and Suzanne (deceased). Greatly loved by her sister Edmee Lawlor, nieces Jean and Rita , her grandchildren Tina , James, Kayla and Rachel, great nieces Anna , Claire and Gayle and great nephews, Philip and Chris. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Purewa Crematorium , All Souls Chapel , 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, Auckland at 11am on Saturday 18th July.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020