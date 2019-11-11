|
PEPPER, Joan Rose (nee Chilman). The most loving wife, mother, Nana and great Nana (best nan in the world) sadly passed away on the 5th of November 2019 at 6:35am in Middlemore Hospital. She was born in Ilford, Essex, England on the 8th September 1933. Married on the 29th March 1952 to William Richard Frederick Pepper. She was the most selfless kind-hearted person who would always put everyone first, loved dearly by all who knew her. Children Nigel and Linda Pepper. Grandchildren Jennifer Aaron and Nicole Conolly. Great grandchildren Chantelle Conolly, Jordan Denny, Mariea Denny, Nikole Denny, Tyler Denny, Tyler Conolly, Maddison Denny, Saffron Corless, Ami Conolly, Phoenix Corless. A service will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, corner Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets, Howick on the 14th of November 2019 at 11am. "Always in our hearts, forever and always".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019