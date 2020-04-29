Home

1921 - 2020
ROBERTSON, Joan. Born February 16, 1921. Passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Ons Dorp Rest Home Henderson. Aged 99 years, formerly of One Tree Point, Ruakaka. Loved wife of the late Hugh and great mother to the late Bruce, Waipawa, Lynne, Auckland, their families, and Grant and Joy, Kerikeri. Special thanks to the staff for their care of Joan at the rest home and care centre over recent years. Joan will be cremated privately with a family service to follow when Hugh and Joan are laid to rest at the RSA section of the Aramoho Cemetery, Wanganui at a later date
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
