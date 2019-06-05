|
REITER, Joan. Peacefully at Rangiura Home, Putaruru on the 3rd June 2019; aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Reiter and the late Ron Richardson. Much loved Mother of the late John Richardson. Loved Grandma of John, Wayne and Tracey, and Great Grandmother to Te Wai Huia, Kelcey, Maclain, Maddie, and Lara. "Reunited with her loved ones." Donations to The Starship Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at the St Patrick's Catholic Church, Putaruru on Friday 7th June at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
