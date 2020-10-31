Home

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
PLUME, Joan. Born April 23rd, 1926. Joan, formerly from Forrest Hill, passed away peacefully on 26th October 2020 at Northhaven Aged Care Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Frank (passed 1998). Much loved mother and mother in law of Janet, Andrew, Gill, David, Lisa, and Kirk. Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Tara, Gianvito, Jason, Jess, Dexter, Ben, Emily, Ari, Annabelle, Harrison, and Katie. You are now in peace and watching over us all. A private family service was held for Joan on Saturday 31st October 2020, followed by private cremation. The family is planning a memorial service. All communications to the Plume Family, 115 Horseshoe Bush Road, Dairy Flat 0632.
