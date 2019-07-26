Home

DERRICK, Joan Patricia (formerly Sister Mary Conrad r.s.m.). Born 16 September 1926 in Takapuna - Died 24 July 2019 at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands Hospital, Ellerslie. Eldest daughter of the late George Winter and Margaret Josephine (nee Darragh) Derrick. Dearly loved sister of Ken and the late Ewen, Peter, Brian and Anne. Much loved and respected member of the Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand. May she rest in peace. Kia okioki ia i runga i te Rangimarie Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Marys Convent Chapel, New Street, Ponsonby Auckland at 11am Saturday 27 July 2019 prior to interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery Onehunga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 26 to July 27, 2019
