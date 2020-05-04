|
PATERSON, Joan. Peacefully at Tairua Residential Care, on 2nd May, 2020; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved Mum of Beverley (deceased) and John Matson, Valerie (deceased) and Alf Jones, Julie and Kevin McDonald, Grant and Jo Paterson, and the late Martin. Loved Momma/Grandma/ Nana of Braden, Trent, Sarah, Cameron, Daniel, Sean and Keryn, and great-Momma of Kaira, Elijah, Levi, Charlie, Lucas and Benji. A private cremation will be held, and a Memorial Service to celebrate Joan's life will take place after the current restrictions have been lifted. Communications to: Julie Paterson, 4 Hammersmith Street, Taupo 3330.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020