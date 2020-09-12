Home

Joan (nee Hughes) (Dorothy Joan) GRAHAM

GRAHAM, Joan (Dorothy Joan) (nee Hughes). Joan passed peacefully away at Hilda Ross Special Unit, Hamilton, on 31 August 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of David for nearly 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Moon (Waiheke Island), Paul and Claire (Todi, Italy), Julia and Kevin (Canterbury), and Sue and Steve (Hamilton). Loved Nana to her 11 grandchildren, her great grandchildren, and great great grandchild. A very special thanks to the staff at Hilda Ross Special Care Unit for their wonderful sup- port, love and care of Joan. Messages to P.O. Box 76012 Christchurch 8548. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later, to be advised, date. Pellows Funeral Directors
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
