GRAHAM, Joan (Dorothy) (nee Hughes). Joan passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Special Unit, Hamilton, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of David for nearly 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Moon (Waiheke Island), Paul and Claire (Todi, Italy), Julia and Kevin (Canterbury), and Sue and Steve (Hamilton). Loved Nana to her 11 grandchildren, her great grandchildren, and great great grandchild. Messages to PO Box 76012, Christchurch 8548. Due to current restrictions a celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date to be advised. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020