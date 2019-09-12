Home

NEALE, Joan (nee Bruce). 9 September 2019. Passed away at home peacefully in husband Brian's arms. Dearly loved mother to Michelle, Robyn, Darren and Simon. Aunty to Rochelle, Ange and Jo. Much loved by all of her 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. We shall miss you deeply Mum, you were a shining light in all of our hearts and will never be forgotten. Rest in peace dearest Wife, Mum, Aunty, Nana. Funeral being held at the Parish of St Paul, 4 Willoughby Street, Paeroa on Friday 13 September at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
