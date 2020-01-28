Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McCATHIE-REA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Myrile (Mabey) McCATHIE-REA

Add a Memory
Joan Myrile (Mabey) McCATHIE-REA Notice
McCATHIE-REA, Joan Myrile (nee Mabey). On 26 January 2020 , wife of late Frances and treasured wife of the late George McCathie. Loved mother and mother-in-law and friend of Alison and Robert Glover. Dear Nana of Joanna Roshayne and Shane van Wyk; and Mark George William Glover. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 31 January at 10:00 am, followed by interment with George.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -