|
|
|
McCATHIE-REA, Joan Myrile (nee Mabey). On 26 January 2020 , wife of late Frances and treasured wife of the late George McCathie. Loved mother and mother-in-law and friend of Alison and Robert Glover. Dear Nana of Joanna Roshayne and Shane van Wyk; and Mark George William Glover. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 31 January at 10:00 am, followed by interment with George.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020