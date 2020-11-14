Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
24 Picton Street
Howick
More Obituaries for Joan ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Myra (Love, Charman) ELLIS

Joan Myra (Love, Charman) ELLIS Notice
ELLIS, Joan Myra (Love, Charman). Passed away peacefully in her 97th year, November 11th 2020. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Larry and Caroline, Lindsay and Anja, Trudy Charman and Deborah Randall-Cutler. Adored by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren."She will be sadly missed" Joan's funeral will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 24 Picton Street, Howick, Auckland on Monday November 23rd 2020 at 11.00am followed by a Private Cremation. A Memorial Service for Joan will be held in Wellington later on this year. Details to follow. Enquiries to Larry Charman 09 534 2434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
