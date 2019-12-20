|
MORRISON, Joan (nee Whelan). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at Orongo Rest Home in Auckland surrounded by family; aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug for 50 years. Cherished Mum of Ann, Loved mother in law of Mike, and loved Granma of Matthew, Olivia and Caleb. Loved step mother of June, Betty (deceased) and Don (deceased). A service for Joan will be held at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale, Auckland at 2pm on Friday, 20 December 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019