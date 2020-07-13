|
van OOSTEROM, Joan May. Passed away peacefully at Phoenix House in Coromandel on the 10th of July, 2020; in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of her late husband, Wim, much loved mother and mother-in- law of Richard, Bill, Janie and Bryan, and their families. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother and GG Joan. A remarkable lady, much admired and respected by all who knew her and lived her life to the full. Special thanks to everyone at Phoenix House for their love and care in her final years. Join us at the Bowling Club, Woollams Avenue in Coromandel Town on Wednesday, 15th July, between 11am and 3pm to remember her. In lieu of flowers a donation to Phoenix House would be gratefully accepted. Messages to: C/- B and J Bassett, 1749 Colville Road, RD 4, Coromandel 3584.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020