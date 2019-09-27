|
JONES, Joan Mavis Phyliss (nee Ralph). Passed away peacefully at home on 25 September 2019; aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Joe. Loved mother and mother in law of Sheryl and Les (deceased), and Debbie and Martin. A loving nana to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance Service Private Bag 14902 Panmure Auckland. A service for Joan will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Monday 30 September 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019