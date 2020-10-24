|
|
|
STAINTON, Joan Maureen (Molly). On Tuesday 21st October 2020, Molly passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, aged 90 years young. Dearly loved husband of Bob (deceased). Mum and mum in-law of Max and Diane, Cherry and Gordon. Surrogate mother of Lynda. Loved Noodles of Bex and Peter, Christian and Sharon, Alicia and Mick (Australia). Great Noodles of Neve, Cameron, Maya, Jack, William, Thomas, Mark, Heidi, Dayyan, Ayva (Australia), Wolfgang, Bonnie, Clyde, Keisha, Ruby, Harlyn, and Bella-Rose. A service for Molly will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 1.30pm on Tuesday 27th October, followed by cremation at Maunu Crematorium. All communications to the Stainton family C/- P O Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020